Wall Street Games (WSG) Market Cap Hits $13.34 Million

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. During the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wall Street Games has a total market capitalization of $13.34 million and $2.93 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00058283 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,692.88 or 0.07783897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00073939 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,483.53 or 1.00086376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00052197 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007920 BTC.

Wall Street Games Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

