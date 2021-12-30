Wade G W & Inc. Takes $214,000 Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,883 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $1,155,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 131.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 589.8% during the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 24,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 21,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 159.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PWR shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

PWR stock opened at $114.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.16. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.60 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.16.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.30%.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

