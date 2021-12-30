Wade G W & Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RBLX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659,143 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $580,805,000. Discovery Value Fund lifted its position in Roblox by 397.0% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,737,000 after buying an additional 6,025,418 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,228,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,002,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,064,000 after buying an additional 2,963,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Truist dropped their target price on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.14.

Roblox stock opened at $97.34 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.83 and its 200 day moving average is $89.42.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $2,970,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Barbara Messing sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 597,525 shares of company stock valued at $62,413,357 in the last quarter.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

