Wade G W & Inc. Increases Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,836 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Aflac by 0.9% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,417,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,343,000 after purchasing an additional 59,337 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Aflac by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,203,000 after purchasing an additional 282,536 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the second quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Aflac by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,603,000 after buying an additional 125,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $58.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.44 and a 200-day moving average of $55.18. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $58.89.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $569,312.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,620 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,044. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

