Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Vishay Precision Group worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 938,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 295,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 24,381 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 290,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 116,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Precision Group stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.24. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,172. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.95. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The company has a market cap of $507.43 million, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $174,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $729,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

