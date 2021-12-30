Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.75

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.75 and traded as high as $16.13. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 203,613 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%.

In other Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund news, CEO George R. Aylward bought 6,455 shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James S. Macleod bought 6,207 shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $91,615.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NFJ)

Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

