Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.75

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.75 and traded as high as $16.13. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 203,613 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40.

Get Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%.

In related news, CEO George R. Aylward purchased 6,455 shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James S. Macleod purchased 6,207 shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $91,615.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 136,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 13,591 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 708,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 38,372 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NFJ)

Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.