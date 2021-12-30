VIMworld (VEED) Market Cap Achieves $21.82 Million

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. VIMworld has a total market capitalization of $21.82 million and approximately $45,547.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VIMworld has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000742 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00056805 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001169 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VIMworld is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

