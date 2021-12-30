VIDY (VIDY) Trading Down 3.8% Over Last Week

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One VIDY coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. VIDY has a total market cap of $2.80 million and $159,482.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00041650 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006914 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

