Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 412 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ternium were worth $30,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TX. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 75.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,998 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ternium by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ternium by 9,758.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 47,916 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Ternium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,052,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Ternium by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 115,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ternium in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ternium in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

Shares of TX stock opened at $42.81 on Thursday. Ternium S.A. has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average of $44.52.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 33.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Ternium’s payout ratio is presently 4.58%.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

