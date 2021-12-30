Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 21.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,982 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $36,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Biogen by 111.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Biogen by 91.5% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 4,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 3.8% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Biogen by 5.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 621,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,059,000 after acquiring an additional 29,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Biogen to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Biogen from $296.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet cut Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.65.

Biogen stock opened at $258.31 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.72 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.29.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

