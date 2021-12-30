Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 500,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,255 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $35,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 13.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 114.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.5% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 5.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,248,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,614,000 after purchasing an additional 69,833 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $93.19 on Thursday. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.79%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.