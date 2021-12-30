Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $32.07 Million Stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,282,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,684 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $32,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 165,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter.

BLMN opened at $21.46 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.83.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLMN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.91.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

