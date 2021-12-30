Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,031,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,580 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $33,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 100.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UCBI stock opened at $36.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.14. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $37.24.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $181.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.40 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UCBI. Raymond James upped their price target on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

