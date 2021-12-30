Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 275,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $33,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $135.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.65%.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SJM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

