VerusCoin Trading Down 10.3% This Week (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. VerusCoin has a market cap of $47.09 million and $25,389.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00058408 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,716.69 or 0.07879512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00074046 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,208.94 or 1.00084593 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00052535 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008065 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 66,063,289 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

