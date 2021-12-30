VerusCoin Trading 13.9% Lower This Week (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001484 BTC on exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $45.40 million and $21,204.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00057136 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,619.75 or 0.07815085 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,401.55 or 1.00181543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00073108 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00051278 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007973 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 66,049,465 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.