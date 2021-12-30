Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,686,591 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,319 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.04% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $487,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. State Street Corp grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,705,823 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,360,245,000 after purchasing an additional 530,785 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $821,836,000 after purchasing an additional 145,993 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,153,787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,171 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,806,662 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,908,000 after purchasing an additional 63,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,451,645 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,325,000 after purchasing an additional 382,126 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRTX. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.85.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $223.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

