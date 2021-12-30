Versor Investments LP Sells 5,004 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Versor Investments LP lessened its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

DAR opened at $67.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.40 and a 200 day moving average of $71.54. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.16 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAR. UBS Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

