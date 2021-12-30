Versor Investments LP Purchases 72,500 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 88.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,500 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 32.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,228,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719,056 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 69.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,271,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,923,000 after acquiring an additional 11,568,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,328,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,970,000 after acquiring an additional 226,915 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 66.7% in the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 21.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,583,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,104,000 after acquiring an additional 634,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

CPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Desjardins upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.69. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $673.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.40 million. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 78.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

