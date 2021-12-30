Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in F5 Networks by 64.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 41.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in F5 Networks during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.78.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,200 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $246,108.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $33,784.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,694 shares of company stock valued at $9,006,440. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $247.78 on Thursday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.41 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.49.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

