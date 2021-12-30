Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,441,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,847 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 558.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,060,000 after acquiring an additional 739,222 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 13,148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,163,000 after acquiring an additional 598,515 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 77,153 shares during the period. 48.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $639,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 54.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $53.07 on Thursday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $57.87. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.47.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $521.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 21.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOLF shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

