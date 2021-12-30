Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 16,150 The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Buckle by 69.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,758,000 after buying an additional 418,758 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Buckle in the second quarter worth about $7,326,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Buckle in the second quarter worth about $7,121,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Buckle in the third quarter worth about $5,553,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Buckle by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,263,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,835,000 after buying an additional 133,294 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Buckle alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on BKE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Sidoti started coverage on Buckle in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:BKE opened at $42.56 on Thursday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Buckle had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.23%.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.