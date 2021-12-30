Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 29,137 Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE PK opened at $19.05 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

