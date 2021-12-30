Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.55 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will report sales of $88.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.20 million. Veritex posted sales of $75.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year sales of $333.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $331.50 million to $334.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $386.10 million, with estimates ranging from $385.70 million to $386.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Veritex’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other Veritex news, Director Fallon William purchased 1,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $38,110.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $1,317,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,616. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veritex by 48,249.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,912 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 104,966.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 651,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,639,000 after purchasing an additional 650,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 910.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 529,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,762,000 after purchasing an additional 477,434 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Veritex by 1,564.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,407,000 after buying an additional 344,039 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex stock opened at $39.95 on Thursday. Veritex has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

