VeriCoin (VRC) Market Cap Hits $734,419.37

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 30th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a market cap of $734,419.37 and $255.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,670.13 or 1.01018087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00063668 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00032800 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $585.24 or 0.01240176 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,575,451 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

