Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Position Reduced by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,868 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Verastem were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Verastem by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 75,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Verastem alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.69.

Shares of VSTM opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.67. Verastem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $4.93.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 74.26% and a negative net margin of 3,703.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian M. Stuglik sold 13,682 shares of Verastem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $31,058.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,173 shares of company stock worth $68,493 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.