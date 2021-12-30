Verasity (VRA) Market Cap Hits $159.67 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0357 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $159.67 million and $40.57 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000864 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000463 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000376 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00090512 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

