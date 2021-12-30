Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st.

Ventas has decreased its dividend by 31.2% over the last three years. Ventas has a payout ratio of 18,000.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Ventas to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.4%.

NYSE:VTR opened at $50.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 95.61, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.22. Ventas has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.08.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ventas will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

