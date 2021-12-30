Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Gap Up to $26.86

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.86, but opened at $27.62. Veeco Instruments shares last traded at $27.76, with a volume of 901 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VECO shares. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 83.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $49,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $174,693.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VECO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 89.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.