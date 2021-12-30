Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.70

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.70 and traded as low as C$14.39. Vecima Networks shares last traded at C$14.40, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of C$332.29 million and a P/E ratio of 271.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.70.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$32.40 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 518.87%.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

