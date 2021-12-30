VeChain (VET) Trading Down 6.1% Over Last Week

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. VeChain has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion and approximately $355.39 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0827 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, VeChain has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013503 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000143 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00010519 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

