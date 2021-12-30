Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CFO Andrew Guggenhime Sells 3,100 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Guggenhime also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

On Thursday, November 18th, Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $76,043.00.

Vaxcyte stock opened at $24.04 on Thursday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $30.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.45.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vaxcyte by 434.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Vaxcyte by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Vaxcyte by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

See Also: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.