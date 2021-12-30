Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 1,013 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 1.4% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $42,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $909.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $926.86 and a 200 day moving average of $901.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $670.28 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 in the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.71.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

