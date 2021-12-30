Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Increases Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.09% of Allstate worth $32,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 2.9% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 3.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 2.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 2.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 0.5% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays downgraded Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.07.

NYSE ALL opened at $117.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.65. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $102.55 and a one year high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

