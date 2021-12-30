Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Increases Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned 0.14% of Entergy worth $27,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 182.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 66.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Entergy by 24,400.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its position in shares of Entergy by 37.5% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Entergy from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $112.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.81. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.01. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

In other news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

