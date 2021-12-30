Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires Shares of 673,068 DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 673,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,108,000. Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $1,763,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 14.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DTM. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

DT Midstream stock opened at $47.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.69. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

