Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,124 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,712,000 after purchasing an additional 230,426 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,164 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,868,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,395,000 after acquiring an additional 619,973 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,949. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.22. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.19 and a 52 week high of $83.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

