Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,018,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,737,000 after buying an additional 141,691 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 53.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,300,000 after buying an additional 405,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,976,000 after buying an additional 51,744 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 230,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,691,000 after buying an additional 50,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 215,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,955,000 after buying an additional 33,768 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $196.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.64. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $151.95 and a 52 week high of $197.46.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

