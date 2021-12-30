Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 292,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $19,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 494.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000.

VGIT opened at $66.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $66.36 and a 1-year high of $69.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.95 and a 200-day moving average of $67.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.429 per share. This represents a $5.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

