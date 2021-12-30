Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,677,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $462.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $335.60 and a 1 year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

