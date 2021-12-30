Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,283,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,621,000 after acquiring an additional 52,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,170,000 after acquiring an additional 75,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,556,000 after acquiring an additional 64,961 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 518,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,478,000 after acquiring an additional 13,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 273.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 379,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,387,000 after acquiring an additional 277,827 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGV opened at $88.35 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $68.51 and a 52 week high of $88.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.07.

