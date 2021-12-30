Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 126,123 shares.The stock last traded at $197.30 and had previously closed at $197.03.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

