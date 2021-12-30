VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESPO. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 353.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 218,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,192,000 after purchasing an additional 170,235 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 87,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 47,338 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 406,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,538,000 after acquiring an additional 26,332 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 21,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,018,000.

ESPO opened at $65.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.44. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.25 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39.

