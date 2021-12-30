Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 91,183 Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,493,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,183 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Golden Star Resources were worth $8,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 136,188 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,644,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,314,000 after acquiring an additional 119,567 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 315.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 42,062 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 57,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 30,598 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Golden Star Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golden Star Resources stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Golden Star Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $436.28 million, a PE ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 0.99.

GSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.20.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

