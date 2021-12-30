Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 26,968 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,968 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in XPeng were worth $8,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XPEV. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of XPeng by 104.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 32,834 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of XPeng by 839.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 25,416 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of XPeng by 14.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 145,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 18,692 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of XPeng by 59.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XPeng alerts:

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $44.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.58 and a beta of 7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $60.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.41.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $887.72 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on XPEV. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.