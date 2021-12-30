Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,634,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 631.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.6% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 88,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total value of $510,508.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.06.

ISRG stock opened at $365.27 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.47 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

