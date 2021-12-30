Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,807 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $10,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 27,285.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,532 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,123,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,994,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 376,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,005,000 after purchasing an additional 98,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,788.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 91,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

CRSP opened at $76.77 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $67.15 and a one year high of $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.72.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. Research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company.

Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.69.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

