Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 19,836 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,025 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,836 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $974,084,000 after purchasing an additional 443,420 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,487,000 after purchasing an additional 967,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,063 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,170,000 after purchasing an additional 197,752 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,646,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,204,000 after purchasing an additional 88,386 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $131.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.94. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.01.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total value of $827,709.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $26,750.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,353 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.86.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.