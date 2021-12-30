Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $9,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.17.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $854,643.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total transaction of $1,716,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,157 shares of company stock worth $26,885,395 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $352.21 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.79 and a twelve month high of $357.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.51%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

